Manchester United fans will love what Rasmus Hojlund has said during his first pre-match interview.

Expected to make his competitive debut since signing from Atalanta earlier in the summer for a reported £72 million fee (Sky Sports), the Denmark international could be tasked with making the difference against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

And breaking his silence on what fans can expect from him, Hojlund, 20, who spoke to Sky Sports ahead of Sunday’s Premier League blockbuster at the Emirates, said he is willing to ‘die’ for the Red Devils’ prestigious logo.

“What you can expect from me is hard work and a guy who wants to perform and help the team and want to die for this logo,” the 20-year-old said.