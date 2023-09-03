Inter Milan vs Fiorentina: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Inter Milan (2nd in the Serie A) take on Fiorentina (6th in the Serie A) on Sunday 3rd of September, at the San Siro, at 17:30 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, was the Coppa Italia Final, where Inter Milan beat Fiorentina 2-1 to lift the trophy. Fiorentina took an early lead through Nicolás González in the 3rd minute, followed by a first half brace from Lautaro Martínez to win the game 2-1.

Inter Milan were victorious last time out in the Serie A, beating Cagliari 2-0 away from home. Goals from Denzel Dumfries and Lautaro Martínez secured the 3 points for the Nerazzurri.

Fiorentina’s last Serie A game was a 2-2 draw with Lecce. Goals from Nicolás González and Alfred Duncan put Fiorentina 2-0 up at halftime, however Lecce fought back with second half goals from Hamza Rafia and Nikola Krstović.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Fiorentina

Date: Sunday, September 3rd, 2023

Kickoff: 17:30 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: San Siro

Team News:

Inter Milan will be without Francesco Acerbi, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan is doubtful to participate. Other than those two, Inter Milan have a clean bill of health for this weekends game, and new signing Benjamin Pavard should be available, after his switch from Germany.

Fiorentina will be without new signing Maxime Lopez who is serving a suspension, they are also set to be without Jonathon Ikone, Gaetano Castrovilli, Niccolo Pierozzi and Antonio Barak due to injuries.

Predicted XI:

Inter Milan: Sommer, Bastoni, De Vrij, Darmian, Dimarco, Frattesi, Çalhanoğlu, Barella, Dumfries, Thuram, Martínez.

Fiorentina: Terracciano, Biraghi, Ranieri, Milenković, Dodô, Arthur, Mandragora, Brekalo, Bonaventura, González, Nzola.