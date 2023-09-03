Jurgen Klopp has given an update on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to undergo a scan on a hamstring injury picked up against Aston Villa.

Alexander-Arnold captained Liverpool to a routine win against Aston Villa in the Premier League today. His personal performance was exceptional with his creativity once again mesmerising Liverpool fans.

But the Liverpool right-back was forced off injured midway through the second half. He was seen exchanging words with Jurgen Klopp on the sideline explaining him how he feels.

Klopp said:

“I’m interested as well. I don’t know exactly,” he told reporters.

“It’s [his] hamstring – not too serious, is his opinion.

“We have to wait for the scan.”

Alexander-Arnold is expected to pull out of the England squad. He is likely to miss England’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine and friendly against Scotland.

His injury is the last thing that Liverpool needs right now. The English defender has helped Liverpool to a 15 match unbeaten run in the Premier League.