Leeds United can’t wait to offload £30k-a-week man as early as possible

Leeds United are set to welcome offers for Patrick Bamford once the January transfer window opens.

That’s according to Football League Paper journalist Chris Dunlavy, who believes there is very little chance of the English striker becoming part of Daniel Farke’s plans.

Currently out injured with a hamstring injury, Bamford, 29, is once again sidelined and although the forward is expected to return after the upcoming international break, Dunlavy is expecting the club to sell once the next transfer window opens.

“Now the club has a new striker in Joel Piroe, the question must be asked – does Bamford have a future at Elland Road?” the journalist said.

“Piroe is the undisputed first choice. Not only did the Dutchman cost £10m from Swansea, he has scored 44 Championship goals in two seasons. That cannot be ignored.

“Georginio Rutter is also guaranteed to start when fit, if only to justify the eye-watering £30m fee that Leeds paid Hoffenheim in January.

“With Willy Gnonto also capable of playing up front, that leaves Bamford as – at best – third-choice. Can a man who played for England really stomach that?

“More to the point, Bamford signed a £70,000-a-week [contract] that does not expire until 2026. Financially, it makes very little sense to keep a £30,000-a-week substitute on your balance sheet, and it would be highly surprising if Leeds did not actively invite offers in January.”