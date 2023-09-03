Video: Jurgen Klopp responds to question about potential Mohamed Salah transfer away from Liverpool

Liverpool FC
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has responded to questions about Mohamed Salah’s future by insisting the whole saga never really affected him or anyone at the club.

Watch below as Klopp seems pretty amused by the question, which was a huge story on Deadline Day, but which never seemed to make waves inside Anfield…

Klopp supposedly has a ton of paperwork on his desk, so the Salah transfer rumours apparently didn’t register very high on his list.

