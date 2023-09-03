Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has responded to questions about Mohamed Salah’s future by insisting the whole saga never really affected him or anyone at the club.

Watch below as Klopp seems pretty amused by the question, which was a huge story on Deadline Day, but which never seemed to make waves inside Anfield…

Klopp on Salah ??pic.twitter.com/nKDvIQnovZ — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 3, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Klopp supposedly has a ton of paperwork on his desk, so the Salah transfer rumours apparently didn’t register very high on his list.