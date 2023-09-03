Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says “smart deal by Liverpool” was one of the most surprising transfers of the summer

Liverpool pulled off one of the transfer deals that surprised Fabrizio Romano most this summer.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano says he was really surprised to hear his sources tell him about the Reds’ deal to sign Wataru Endo from Stuttgart, as it wasn’t a player he knew much about.

This move came quite out of the blue, and it seems it was one that even the well-informed Romano wasn’t expecting, though his sources assured him that the deal for the Japan international was a smart piece of business by Liverpool.

“Honestly, the Endo to Liverpool story was one of the most surprising of the summer,” Romano said.

“It was an exclusive story of mine and I was really shocked when my sources informed me about it – I didn’t know the player well so I was very surprised.

“But at the same time, my sources told me: this is a very good player, and it’s a very smart deal by Liverpool.”

Endo has started well for Jurgen Klopp’s side, so LFC fans will be glad their recruitment team were able to pull off this slightly surprising signing that will hopefully prove to be just what they needed to replace Fabinho in that defensive midfield role.

Liverpool also brought in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch this summer.