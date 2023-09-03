Football transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano has given some exclusive insight into why Liverpool left it so late to sign Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich this summer.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside in his Daily Briefing Substack column, Romano said that Bayern’s position on Gravenberch meant that this was a deal that the Reds couldn’t get done until very late on, with the Netherlands international eventually moving to Anfield on Deadline Day after lengthy speculation over his future.

Gravenberch only moved to Bayern a year ago after showing himself to be a top young talent during his time at Ajax, so it perhaps makes sense that the club were eager to protect their investment and give him more time.

Still, the 21-year-old hadn’t made the best start at the Allianz Arena, and it seems his situation eventually changed in the final few days of the window, allowing Liverpool to swoop in.

Overall, Romano praised the business done by LFC as they signed four new midfielders this summer.

“Why did Liverpool leave it so late to sign Gravenberch? Ultimately this was because Bayern didn’t want to let the player leave in June, July and early August, as I reported throughout the saga,” Romano said.

“This situation only changed one week ago, and so now Liverpool finally have the player after a crazy summer of changes in midfield.

“It wasn’t an easy situation for the club after Jordan Henderson and Fabinho moved to Saudi, following free transfer exits for James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but I think the rebuild was excellent – to get Endo, Gravenberch, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai for €160m total package is something top level.”