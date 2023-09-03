Liverpool transfer news: Why LFC left it late for Gravenberch, Salah Al Ittihad latest, and more – exclusive

Hello and welcome to my latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, featuring some major updates on Liverpool. Get 1 Year’s Subscription to my Premium Newsletter for FREE! Subscribe before midnight tonight: https://thedailybriefing.io/f45f7a06

How the Gravenberch to Liverpool story changed

Why did Liverpool leave it so late to sign Gravenberch? Ultimately this was because Bayern didn’t want to let the player leave in June, July and early August, as I reported throughout the saga.

This situation only changed one week ago, and so now Liverpool finally have the player after a crazy summer of changes in midfield. It wasn’t an easy situation for the club after Jordan Henderson and Fabinho moved to Saudi, following free transfer exits for James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but I think the rebuild was excellent – to get Endo, Gravenberch, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai for €160m total package is something top level…

Could Al Ittihad try again for Salah?

There was a big shock at Liverpool as well, as some figures at the club were not expecting the kind of numbers we saw with the bid coming in from Al Ittihad. They were anticipating a bid, but it was £100m plus add-ons up to a potential total fee of £150m.

So this was something really huge for Mo Salah, and someone at Liverpool was really surprised. Still, the answer from the club was really strong – no, they wanted to keep Salah.

In Saudi, they anticipate new attempts because Al Ittihad are obsessed with Salah. Liverpool, however, have been very clear – they don’t want to sell…

