Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Liverpool (5th in the Premier League) take on Aston Villa (8th in the Premier League) on Sunday 3rd of September, at Anfield, at 14:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, the spoils were shared as the teams drew 1-1 at Anfield. Goals from Jacob Ramsey in the 27th minute, and an 89th minute equaliser from Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool won their last Premier League outing, coming from behind to beat Newcastle 2-1 at St James’ Park. Anthony Gordan scoring Newcastle’s goal in the 25th minute, which was followed by a first half sending off for Virgil Van Dijk, before 10 man Liverpool struck back with a late brace from substitute Darwin Nunez in the 81st and 93rd minute.

Aston Villa were also victorious in their previous Premier League fixture, winning 3-1 away at Burnley. A brace from Matty Cash inside the opening 20 minutes sent Villa in at halftime 2-0 up, Lyle Foster grabbed one back for Burnley in the 47th minute, before Moussa Diaby scored to make it 3-1 in the 61st minute.

How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Date: Sunday, September 3rd, 2023

Kickoff: 14:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in the UK

Venue: Anfield

Team News:

Liverpool will be without Ibrahima Konate and Thiago Alacantara, who remain sidelined through injury. Curtis Jones however has returned from injury and is available for selection against Aston Villa. Virgil Van Dijk will also be absent due to his suspension, after his red card incident against Newcastle.

Aston Villa will remain without Jacob Ramsey, Alex Moreno, Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia, as well as Bertrand Traore who now joins them on the sidelines. Emi Martinez will be assessed before the game, and a decision will be made on his availability.

Predicted XI:

Liverpool: Alisson, Robertson, Gomez, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Gakpo, Salah.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Digne, Torres, Konsa, Cash, McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Bailey, Diaby, Watkins.