Lyon vs PSG: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Lyon (16th in Ligue 1) take on PSG (9th in Ligue 1) on Sunday 3rd of September, at the Groupama Stadium, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time the two sides faced, Lyon came away victorious, beating PSG 1-0 at Princes Park. The goalscorer Bradley Barcola scored the only goal for Lyon that day, and he is now a PSG player after making the move on August 31st, 2023 for a fee of around €45.00m.

Lyon drew their previous Ligue 1 fixture, being held to a 0-0 draw by Nice. It was Nice that dominated the game, with 59% possession and 21 shots, to Lyon’s 41% possession and 6 shots.

PSG won their last game in Ligue 1, beating last seasons runner up RC Lens 3-1. Goals from Marco Asensio and a Kylian Mbappe brace had secured the points, before a 95th minute consolation goal from Morgan Guilavogui for Lens.

How to watch Lyon vs PSG

Date: Sunday, September 3rd, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports (2)

Venue: Groupama Stadium

Team News:

Lyon will be without Alexandre Lacazette due to suspension, and Dejan Lovren through injury. Goalkeeper Anthony Lopes however was back in training this week, and could be available. New signing Ernest Nuamah will also be available for his first appearance since signing for Lyon.

PSG will be without Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Alexandre Letellier, Nordi Mukiele, Kang-in Lee and Sergio Rico due to injuries, Juan Bernat also remains a doubt for this game. Bradley Barcola should be available for selection against his old club.

Predicted XI:

Lyon: Riou, Tagliafico, Diomandé, Ćaleta-Car, Mata, Lepenant, Tolisso, Cherki, Caqueret, Nuamah, Sarr.

PSG: Donnarumma, Hernandez, Škriniar, Marquinhos, Hakimi, Vininha, Ugarte, Zaïre-Emery, Mbappé, Asensio, Dembélé.