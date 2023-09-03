Manchester City never actually made a deadline day bid for Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano insists he’s checked sources on all sides of this story, and he’s not hearing anything about Man City making a late offer to sign Eze from Palace, despite what has been reported elsewhere.

The 25-year-old England international could have been a fine signing for City, but it’s also a slightly surprising rumour to come up considering that the Premier League champions had already strengthened in that area of the pitch with the arrival of Matheus Nunes from Wolves.

See below as Romano insists City didn’t make a bid for Eze…

Romano says City saw Nunes as the ideal signing for that role, and they weren’t looking for another deal in that area of the pitch.

Palace will be relieved, with Eze staying at Selhurst Park along with key duo Michael Olise and Marc Guehi, whose futures were also in doubt at various points, while Wilfried Zaha’s departure on a free transfer was another major blow.