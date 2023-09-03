Abysmal Manchester United stat will worry Red Devils fans ahead of trip to Arsenal

Manchester United take on Arsenal away from home later today and their record away against top eight sides going into this match is absolutely abysmal.

The Red Devils have badly struggled on their travels to take on the top sides, losing seven and drawing one of their last eight of those games.

This includes last season’s memorable 7-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool, as well as a 3-2 defeat on their last trip to take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

See below for a run-down of these recent games for Man Utd – a record Erik ten Hag will be desperately hoping to end today…

Man United's away record against the top 8 teams, including last season: ? Tottenham 2-0 ? Man City 6-2

? Arsenal 3-2

? Newcastle 2-0

? Liverpool 7-0

? Brighton 1-0

? Tottenham 2-2

? Aston Villa 3-1#MUFC #ManchesterUnited pic.twitter.com/VvtcaK0gP0 — Soccerbase (@soccerbase) September 3, 2023

It’s not been the most convincing start to the season for United, who have already suffered a defeat in north London this term, losing 2-0 to Tottenham.

Arsenal haven’t exactly been that impressive either so far, but if they turn it on then it could be a very long afternoon indeed for the visitors later today.