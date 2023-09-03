Manchester United’s new signing left former club disappointed with his conduct

Manchester United have just signed Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina, but it seems he reportedly left the Serie A club on a bit of a sour note this summer.

The 27-year-old impressed during his time in Italy and also showed what he’s capable of on the biggest stage last year with some superb performances to help his country make it to the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time in their history.

Amrabat should be a fine addition to this Man Utd squad, giving them an upgrade on the departing Fred, but some fans may be concerned about the way he left figures disappointed with the manner of his exit at Fiorentina, as reported by Corriere dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

The player quite clearly separated himself from the rest of the squad in a bid to seal a move away, and this lack of professionalism might not bode too well.

Of course, on the other hand, some MUFC supporters will perhaps be glad to hear about how determined Amrabat was to leave his former club once he knew moving to Old Trafford was a serious possibility.

Either way, if Amrabat produces on the pitch for United this saga will all be forgotten very quickly.