Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane did not seem to take Theo Walcott’s claim that Arsenal are now a bigger club too seriously.

Watch the video clip below as Walcott suggests the Gunners are currently ahead of United, though he still concedes that historically it is the Red Devils who are the bigger club.

Keane gave a pretty patronising reaction just to show what he thought of Walcott’s opinion…

THEO: Arsenal are a bigger club than Man Utd ??

ROY: You're so young and naive ? pic.twitter.com/2uZUkf8KPN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 3, 2023

Arsenal host Man Utd at the Emirates Stadium later today, and Mikel Arteta’s side will undoubtedly feel desperate for a good result and performance after a slightly unconvincing start to the new campaign.