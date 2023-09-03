Manchester United confirm Rasmus Hojlund’s shirt number

Manchester United have confirmed Rasmus Hojlund will wear the number 11 shirt.

Despite signing earlier in the summer for a reported £72 million fee from Atalanta (Sky Sports), Hojlund, 20, has yet to make his competitive debut due to injury.

Picking up a back injury during pre-season for Atalanta, the Denmark international has been forced to watch his new teammates from the sideline.

However, now fully recovered, manager Erik Ten Hag recently confirmed his new striker was fit and available to feature during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League blockbuster against Arsenal.

“Yes, so we had a good training week and tomorrow we have the final training,” Ten Hag told reporters on Friday, as quoted by talkSPORT.

“He is doing well so he will be available. I think he is ready to start.” And now in line to start against the Gunners, the Red Devils, via their official website, have confirmed the 20-year-old will take over Mason Greenwood’s old shirt number (11) following the Englishman’s loan move to Getafe.

https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1698266542415176139