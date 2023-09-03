Newcastle United urged to complete free agent signing this week

Eddie Howe has been urged to consider signing Kasper Schmeichel.

The former Leicester City number one moved to Nice 12 months ago, but after reportedly arriving in poor physical condition, including having a too-high body fat percentage, the experienced Denmark international was released at the end of last season.

Now a free agent and eligible to join another club, Schmeichel has been tipped to join the Magpies and rival the likes of Nick Pope for the right to be the Geordies’ number one.

Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge, who spoke to GiveMeSport, believes a move to St. James’ Park could benefit all parties.

“I’ve just seen that Kasper Schmeichel has left Nice on a free,” he said.

“I might be putting two and two together and making five, but that would be a good move for him, surely.”

