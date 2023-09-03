Player West Ham sold nearly scored hattrick last night for his new club

Gianluca Scamacca has hit the ground running at new club Atalanta.

The Italian striker was sold earlier in the summer by West Ham United for a reported fee of £27 million including add-ons.

And making his first start for Atalanta against Monzo on Saturday night, the former Sassuolo forward netted a brace and came within touching distance of bagging a hattrick had it not been for an overturned VAR decision.

Although West Ham fans won’t mind hearing the Italian is doing well, there will be a sense of frustration over how his short-spell in London went.

Clearly a decent forward, Scamacca just couldn’t do it in claret and blue.