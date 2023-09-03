Rangers vs Celtic: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Rangers (4th in the Scottish Premiership) take on Celtic (2nd in the Scottish Premiership) in the old firm derby, on Sunday 3rd of September, at the Ibrox Stadium, at 12:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two faced, Rangers were victorious over Celtic, winning 3-0 at the Ibrox, on May 13th, 2023. Goals coming from Todd Cantwell, John Souttar and Fashion Sakala.

Rangers won their previous Scottish Premiership outing 2-0 over Ross County, with goals from Kemar Roofe and James Tavernier in the first half.

Meanwhile Celtic were held to a 0-0 draw by St. Johnstone at Celtic Park, struggling to find the net despite their 76% possession and 19 shots in the game.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic:

Date: Sunday, September 3rd, 2023

Kickoff: 12:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Team News:

Rangers team news includes fullback Borna Barisic available for the clash, after undergoing a scan. However Kieran Dowell is still a doubt for this weekend, after a slight issue with his knee, but is said to be recovering well. Steven Davis and Ridvan Yilmaz also remain sidelined with long term injuries.

For Celtic, new signings Luis Palma, Nat Phillips and Paulo Bernardo could all be in line for their first involvements, as manager Brendan Rodgers said they will be assessed before the game. Maik Nawrocki and Reo Hatate are unavailable for Celtic, as well as the long term absentees of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stephen Walsh.

Predicted XI:

Rangers: Butland, Barišić, Souttar, Goldson, Tavernier, Jack, Lundstrum, Raskin, Cantwell, Roofe, Dessers.

Celtic: Hart, Taylor, Phillips, Lagerbielke, Ralston, Mcgregor, Turnbull, O’Riley, Palma, Abada, Furuhashi.