Sources claim David Moyes favourite still hasn’t hit fitness levels required to play

After being released from Nottingham Forest at the end of last season and failing to sign for a new club during th summer transfer window, Jesse Lingard is a free agent.

The former Manchester United attacking midfielder is on the lookout for a new club and has been training with another of his old club sides – David Moyes’ West Ham United.

However, despite being an old fan-favourite at the London Stadium following a hugely successful six-month loan nearly two years ago, Lingard decided against signing for the Hammers on a permanent deal and instead opted to join Forest.

And that is a decision the Englishman may now regret. According to recent reports, the ex-Red Devils is still nowhere near the physical condition required to play top-flight football and that is delaying his potential Hammers return.

“Jesse Lingard will NOT be signing for West Ham today with a club insider saying: “As things stand he really doesn’t look to be up to the fitness level required. Lingard can still sign after the deadline as a free agent,” West Ham Football posted online.

