Tottenham closing in on agreement to sell 27-year-old in the next few days

Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez is now closing in on a move to Turkish outfit Galatasaray.

According to Rudy Galetti, the 27-year-old Colombian defender is closing in on a move to Turkey and the final details of the transfer should be ironed out soon. The two clubs are currently working to finalise the move and an agreement is expected soon.

Sanchez has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs and he needed to leave the club this summer. He has been linked with a number of clubs but Tottenham failed to secure an agreement before the Premier League transfer window closed.

The 27-year-old is unlikely to play regularly at the North London club and a move to Galatasaray will be ideal for him. He will look to get his career back on track with regular first-team action and he could prove to be a quality option for the Turkish outfit.

Galatasaray needed to bring in defensive reinforcements and Sanchez has the attributes to be a key player for them. He was rated highly during his time at Ajax and the 27-year-old was expected to develop into a top-class defender for Tottenham.

The move to the Premier League has clearly not worked out for him, but he has plenty of time to improve as a player and have a successful career.

The details of the transfer are yet to emerge but the report from Rudy Galetti suggests that it will be a permanent move away from Tottenham for the Colombian defender.

Tottenham have improved their defence with the signing of Ashley Phillips and Micky van de Ven earlier this summer and it remains to be seen whether they can have a successful season.