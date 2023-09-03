Exclusive: Talks at final stage for Tottenham ace to complete transfer away, plus updates on two other players

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez is closer than ever to completing a transfer to Galatasaray after failing to make Ange Postecoglou’s starting line up in the Premier League so far this season.

The Colombian defender has flopped in his time at Spurs and a departure is now on the cards, with sources close to the deal telling CaughtOffside that personal terms have already been agreed, with the two clubs now edging closer to a final agreement as well.

The transfer window has closed for clubs in the Premier League and most other leagues in Europe, but teams from Turkey are still able to make signings, so Sanchez could be one name on his way to Galatasaray fairly imminently.

Final details now need to be sorted out for the deal to go through, CaughtOffside understands, while two other names also face uncertain futures at Tottenham.

Tanguy Ndombele could also be an option for Galatasaray, though no concrete or advanced talks have taken place so far. The French midfielder spent last season on loan at Napoli and is out of Postecoglou’s technical project, so a solution is viewed as preferable for all parties in the coming weeks.

Although Ndombele has been offered to several European clubs, no concrete approach has taken place for him. Inter asked for information on the deal earlier in the summer, but the conditions of the possible deal weren’t considered suitable by the Nerazzurri, who favoured a move for Davy Klassen instead.

Some Saudi teams continue to show an interest in Ndombele, and if there won’t be time to positively close an agreement, Tottenham will work towards a possible farewell in January, given that they want to part ways with him at any cost.

Giovani Lo Celso is staying at Tottenham, despite interest from Real Betis in the summer. It remains the expectation that Lo Celso will struggle for regular playing time, especially after the signing of Brenan Johnson from Nottingham Forest.

Lo Celso will surely leave in January, even if a potential return to Betis during the winter window is almost impossible now: the Spanish club decided to complete a deal with Barca for Abde when they finally understood that Tottenham were not open to a loan with only buy option.

However, other Spanish clubs are also interested in Lo Celso and the Argentina international would be keen on a move back to La Liga if possible.