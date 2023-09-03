Transfer News (LIVE) Arsenal star tipped to replace Salah at Liverpool, £25m Chelsea ace rejects move

CaughtOffside Live Blog

14:35 Why Liverpool left it late for Gravenberch

ICYMI – Fabrizio Romano has explained why Liverpool left it until so late on in the transfer window to finally sign long-term target Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich.

The Netherlands international was also linked with Manchester United this summer, but Bayern were not keen to let him go until things changed in the final few days of the window.

14:33 Amrabat burnt bridges at Fiorentina

It seems Sofyan Amrabat didn’t do his reputation at Fiorentina much good with his conduct this summer as he looked to get his move to Manchester United, according to reports in Italy.

14:32 Klopp responds to Salah speculation

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp played down talk of any panic inside Anfield as Al Ittihad were linked strongly with a Deadline Day move for Mohamed Salah…

Klopp on Salah ??pic.twitter.com/nKDvIQnovZ — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 3, 2023

13:41 Howe urged to complete free transfer

Eddie Howe and Newcastle have been urged to complete the free transfer of Kasper Schmeichel.

The signing would provide current Newcastle number one Nick Pope with competition for the goalkeeper spot.

13:35 West Ham eyeing up free transfer

West Ham are reportedly looking at free agent Andre Gray on a free transfer.

West Ham are also interested in Jesse Lingard, who is another free agent currently.

12:52 Tottenham’s Sanchez close to exit

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez has agreed personal terms on a move to Galatasaray, while Spurs are also finalising an agreement for his sale to the Turkish giants, CaughtOffside understands.

Tanguy Ndombele is also being considered by Galatasaray, while Giovani Lo Celso’s future remains in doubt, with a January departure likely.

12:30 Chelsea ace rejected £25m move

Trevoh Chalobah was close to joining Nottingham Forest on Deadline Day, with Chelsea agreeing to sell the 24-year-old defender for £25m, but with the player saying no to the move, according to Fabrizio Romano.

12:04 Demarai Gray swipe at Dyche

Demarai Gray takes dig at Everton manager Sean Dyche, following his pending transfer to Al Ettifaq.

10:40

Paul Merson suggests Liverpool could sell Mohamed Salah and use the money to sign Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.