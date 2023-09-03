Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

1. FC Union Berlin (4th in the Bundesliga) take on RB Leipzig (10th in the Bundesliga) on Sunday 3rd of September, at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei, at 16:30 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Union Berlin beat Leipzig 2-1 at the Red Bull Arena, with goals from Janik Haberer and Robin Knoche for Berlin, and Benjamin Henrichs for Leipzig.

Union Berlin were victorious on their last Bundesliga outing, beating Darmstadt 4-1 away from home. Goals coming from Robin Gosens (x2), Kevin Behrens and Danilho Doekhi. Union Berlin also went down to 10 men in the 21st minute, which made this victory more impressive.

RB Leipzig also won their last Bundesliga fixture, thrashing VFB Stuttgart 5-1 at the Red Bull Arena. Goals coming from Benjamin Henrichs, Dani Olmo, Loïs Openda, Kevin Kampl and Xavi Simons.

How to watch Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig

Date: Sunday, September 3rd, 2023

Kickoff: 16:30 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports and OneFootball (showing on the app)

Venue: Stadion An der Alten Försterei

Team News:

Union Berlin will be without András Schäfer, Lucas Tousart, Rani Khedira, Sheraldo Becker, Laurenz Dehl and Brenden Aaronson, who are all unavailable for this weekends game.

RB Leipzig will be without Amadou Haidara and El Chadaille Bitshiabu through injury, Péter Gulácsi and Timo Schlieck also remain out, continuing their rehabilitation programs. Yussuf Poulsen and Lukas Klostermann could both be available for Sundays game.

Predicted XI:

Union Berlin: Rønnow, Leite, Knoche, Jaeckel, Gosens, Král, Laïdouni, Juranović, Fofana, Behrens, Volland.

RB Leipzig: Blaswich, Raum, Orbán, Simikan, Henrichs, Schlager, Kampl, Olmo, Simons, Poulsen, Openda.