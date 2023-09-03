(Video) Darwin Nunez misses absolute sitter vs. Aston Villa

Aston Villa FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Darwin Nunez has so far failed to replicate last weekend’s goalscoring heroics.

Netting a late brace against Newcastle United last time out, Nunez’s efforts in front of goal at St. James’ Park earned him a rare start at home against Aston Villa today.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal 0 – 0 Man United: Kai Havertz embarrassingly skews easy shot (video)
Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news
Empoli vs Juventus: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

However, despite the Reds racing to a two-nil lead in the game’s first half, Nunez has so far failed to get on the scoresheet.

And although the Uruguayan was presented with a golden opportunity to put Liverpool into a three-nil lead, Liverpool’s number nine missed the target.

Pictures via BeIN Sports

More Stories Darwin Nunez

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. i think the Keeper got the faintest of touches and just took it off Darwins head because you see Darwin say that to the keeper

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.