(Video) Darwin Nunez misses absolute sitter vs. Aston Villa

Darwin Nunez has so far failed to replicate last weekend’s goalscoring heroics.
Netting a late brace against Newcastle United last time out, Nunez’s efforts in front of goal at St. James’ Park earned him a rare start at home against Aston Villa today.
However, despite the Reds racing to a two-nil lead in the game’s first half, Nunez has so far failed to get on the scoresheet.
And although the Uruguayan was presented with a golden opportunity to put Liverpool into a three-nil lead, Liverpool’s number nine missed the target.
A BEAUTIFUL PASS FOR NUNEZ AND DARWIN MISSED IT!!pic.twitter.com/U7ObZanJAJ
— JaceAllen (@JaceAllenGoat) September 3, 2023
Pictures via BeIN Sports
i think the Keeper got the faintest of touches and just took it off Darwins head because you see Darwin say that to the keeper