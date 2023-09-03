(Video) Darwin Nunez misses absolute sitter vs. Aston Villa

Darwin Nunez has so far failed to replicate last weekend’s goalscoring heroics.

Netting a late brace against Newcastle United last time out, Nunez’s efforts in front of goal at St. James’ Park earned him a rare start at home against Aston Villa today.

However, despite the Reds racing to a two-nil lead in the game’s first half, Nunez has so far failed to get on the scoresheet.

And although the Uruguayan was presented with a golden opportunity to put Liverpool into a three-nil lead, Liverpool’s number nine missed the target.

A BEAUTIFUL PASS FOR NUNEZ AND DARWIN MISSED IT!!pic.twitter.com/U7ObZanJAJ — JaceAllen (@JaceAllenGoat) September 3, 2023

Pictures via BeIN Sports