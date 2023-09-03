VIDEO: Liverpool fans will love Szoboszlai gesture as Trent goes down injured

New Liverpool signing Dominik Szoboszlai has settled really quickly at his new club and the video below shows he is becoming a popular figure at Anfield.

Szoboszlai opened the scoring against Aston Villa today with a beautiful weaker foot strike. He is proving to be worth every penny that Liverpool paid for him this summer.

In the video below he is the first player to go close to Trent Alexander-Arnold as the 24-year-old went down with a hamstring injury.

Speaking after the match today, Szoboszlai said:

“It feels always good to win, even away, but at home against I don’t know how many people I am glad to score my first goal and there are going to be more coming,” the midfielder explained.

“It’s always different, in the first home game we started not so well and against Newcastle we didn’t so the important thing was to come out well now and finish with 11 men. We did quite ok, quick to 2-0 and came out good and scored a goal in the second half too.

“I said it after the second game or the third game that of course we need time. We don’t know each other so well yet but we are going to be even better and better.”