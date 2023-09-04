According to recent reports, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad are preparing a ‘shock’ late move for West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Morroco international is wanted by one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest clubs ahead of the league’s transfer window closing on 7 September.

After missing out on signing Mo Salah from Liverpool, Al-Ittihad are thought to have turned their attention to another big-named African player.

West Ham’s Aguerd, who joined the Hammers from Stade Rennes last year in a deal worth £30 million, could become the latest Premier League export to join the lucrative Pro League. Whether or not the Londoners will accept Al-Ittihad’s impending offer remains to be seen though.

During his first, and now potentially, last, season in the Premier League, Aguerd, who has four years left on his contract, has directly contributed to three goals in 33 games in all competitions.