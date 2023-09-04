Manchester United star comes out of international retirement in surprise U-turn

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has come out of international retirement to make his Cameroon return.

Cameroon will play Burundi in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier game, and it is likely Onana will be involved.

Onana announced his retirement following a fallout with the Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song in December 2022, however after deliberations, the 27-year-old has decided to return to the national side, and has released a statement explaining his decision.

Onana previously lost his place in the Cameroon squad at the World Cup but will hope for a fresh start with his country now.