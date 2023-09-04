Cambridge United vs Reading: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Cambridge United (11th in League One) take on Reading (18th in League One) on Monday 4th of September, at the Abbey Stadium, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, was 2002, when Cambridge beat Reading 3-1 in the League Cup. Now facing each other 21 years later, Cambridge would love to replicate that result, whilst Reading will want it reversed.

Cambridge lost their last League One game 2-0 to Leyton Orient, with goals coming from Shaq Forde and Theo Archibald.

Reading also lost their last League One outing 2-1 to Exeter City, with goals coming from Will Aimson and Reece Cole for Exeter and Harvey Knibbs for Reading.

How to watch Cambridge United vs Reading

Date: Monday, September 4th, 2023.

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST).

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Abbey Stadium

Team News:

Cambridge remain without long term absentees Adam May and Mamadou Jobe, as well as Jordan Cousins. Elias Kachunga is set to return to the matchday squad, after missing out previously due to personal reasons.

Reading having injury concerns for star winger Ovie Ejaria, as well as Tyler Bindon, Lewis Wing, Sam Smith and Mamadi Camara. However new loan signing from Southampton Dom Ballard could be available, along with other deadline day signing Clinton Mola.

Predicted XI:

Cambridge: Stevens, Andrew, Morrison, R Bennett, L Bennett, Thomas, Digby, KaiKai, Lankester, Brophy, Ahadme

Reading: Button, Carson, Abbey, Dean, Mbengue, Knibbs, Hutchinson, Savage, Azeez, Ehibhatiomhan, Vickers.