Eight Leicester players who could leave the club in 2024

Although the summer transfer window has only just closed Leicester City have a number of players that have one year left on their current contracts, meaning that they can talk to interested parties from January and, potentially leave then if it suits all parties.

Unless an agreement can be reached in the meantime, the following eight players might not be plying their trade from the Foxes from next season onwards.

Jamie Vardy

Synonymous with Leicester’s Premier League title back in 2016, Vardy was also part of their FA Cup winning squad in what has been arguably amongst the most glorious periods in the Foxes’ history.

At 36, it’s difficult to see how he could earn a new deal, particularly if Leicester were to gain promotion at the end of this season.

Wilfried Ndidi

A player that is consistent if not outstanding.

Ndidi just gets on with the job in hand and does what he has to do. Beloved at the club since joining in 2017, it was a surprise that he wasn’t snapped up this summer.

Alex Smithies

A player that hasn’t made a single appearance for the Championship outfit despite have been with the club for a year. At 33, the custodian could still go on for a while yet, but it’s highly unlikely to be with Leicester City.

Dennis Praet

Another who hasn’t really made a positive impression at the club despite the fact he’s been with them for four years.

Praet will need to knuckle down when he returns from injury if he’s to have any chance whatsoever of earning a new deal.

Hamza Choudhury

Hamza Choudhury is being utilised this season but only from the bench and that begs the question as to whether he’s in the club’s thoughts or not. He’ll clearly need to do much more to ensure that his place in the starting XI isn’t even a discussion point.

Jannik Verstergaard

How times change. The 31-year-old is first choice again at the heart of the defence after being frozen out for long periods. Whether he has enough about him for another Premier League season should the Foxes go up is a moot point at this stage.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United star comes out of international retirement in surprise U-turn “It’s crazy” – Former Man United player slams “petulant” Jadon Sancho for creating a “massive storm” Video: Alan Stubbs says Newcastle signing has to improve

Kelechi Iheanacho

Has played in every game so far in 2023/24, but was the subject of interest from other Premier League clubs during the summer.

Of those on the list he could be the first to be offered a new deal.

Marc Albrighton

Another 33-year-old, although unlike Alex Smithies, Marc Albrighton is still making an impression at the club.

Much is likely to depend on whether the Foxes reach the promised land again. Albrighton could probably still do a job in the Championship but the step up to the Premier League would be a bridge too far.