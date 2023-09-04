Ex England international hopes to see Declan Rice elevate his game to a new level

Speaking on talkSport, Ex England international Stuart Pearce praised Declan Rice as a player, but has urged the midfielder to take his game to the next level, stating “I’d like to see him grab the game by the scruff of the neck at times” and “to win games on his own”.

Pearce eluded that there is a lot more to come from Rice, and if he wants to live up to his £105m price tag, he will need to be the best player on the pitch, and put in man of the match performances, week in and week out. Pearce believes the goal could be an important turning point for Rice since joining the Gunners, to take the next step and win them games himself.

“It was an important moment for him!” ? ? “I’d like to see him grab the game by the scruff of the neck.. win games on his own!” Stuart Pearce hopes @_DeclanRice’s goal yesterday takes him to a new level at #AFC. pic.twitter.com/q12QOxvLwM — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 4, 2023

Rice scored in the 96th minute to give Arsenal a 2-1 lead at the Emirates in his MOTM performance, after VAR had chalked off a United goal in the 89th minute, which would’ve seen them take a 2-1 lead instead.

Since joining the club for a record fee, Rice has started every game for the Gunners, and has now opened his scoring account, with many Arsenal fans now confident of achieving silverware and another title challenge this campaign.