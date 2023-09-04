Ex Magpie still backs Newcastle United to win the title, despite rocky start

Ex Newcastle player Stuart Pearce has predicted The Magpies to win the Premier League title, despite their tough start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Pearce spoke about his start of the season prediction of Newcastle to win the Premier League, and said he sticks by that choice. With Manchester City losing Kevin De Bruyne to a long term injury it could hamper their chances, and Newcastle have had the toughest opening four fixtures in the league, with Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton.

“I’m sticking with Newcastle winning it!” ? “They have had the toughest start, on paper, than any other team in the league!” ? ?? Stuart Pearce is doubling down on his prediction that #NUFC will win the title. pic.twitter.com/FOs6VnZDTk — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 4, 2023

Pearce did then say he is sticking with his choice out of “sheer mindedness” rather than out of “belief” as he laughed with Simon Jordan regarding the situation.

Newcastle have only managed three points out of a possible twelve in the first four games, however they have now played four teams who finished last season in the top seven.

The Magpies take on Brentford, Sheffield United and Burnley in their next three Premier League games, as well as starting their Champions League campaign on the 19th of September against AC Milan, at the San Siro.