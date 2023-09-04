Galatasaray agree deal to sign 27-year-old Spurs defender

According to recent reports, Galatasaray have agreed a deal to sign Davinson Sanchez from Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Turkish club are set to pay Daniel Levy’s Lilywhites between €10 and €15 million for the Columbia international.

Following a prolonged period on the sidelines and out of favour, particularly with new manager Ange Postecoglou, Sanchez, 27, is now on the verge of embarking on a new challenge.

A lot of Spurs fans will feel delighted their club have managed to offload one of their most underperforming and underplayed players, especially for a fee that is close to their value (TM), which doesn’t often happen when a player, who has just 12 months left on his deal, is so clearly out of favour.

During his six years at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sanchez, who was signed from Ajax for around €42 million (TM), has directly contributed to six goals in 207 games in all competitions.