All is not well at Man United and it has nothing to do with their poor start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, moreover, Jadon Sancho’s explosive social media post has opened up a big can of worms at Old Trafford.

In a not too dissimilar manner to Cristiano Ronaldo, Sancho has called it on with Erik ten Hag and has essentially accused his manager of using him as a scapegoat.

Sancho’s comments are believed to be as a result of those made by the Dutchman as to the standards that the player has set in training of late.

Ten Hag had suggested that players at Man United are expected to reach a certain level and the inference was that Sancho, clearly, hadn’t done so and hence wasn’t selected for the Super Sunday match against Arsenal.

The comments made by Erik ten Hag ? pic.twitter.com/xck3GJwshX — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 3, 2023

Given the strength of Sancho’s response, it doesn’t really leave him anywhere to go at Man United now.

As with the Ronaldo situation and, more latterly, how David de Gea was treated, ten Hag has shown that he’s not a man to be messed with.

More Stories / Latest News Transfer News (LIVE) Sancho to hold talks with Man United, Jesse Lingard fails to secure long term contract Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides transfer update on Manchester United duo Theo Walcott surprised Liverpool haven’t signed West Ham man

Player power seems to be wielded like a weapon these days though it appears as if the Dutchman has the full backing of his club which can only be a good thing in the longer term.

Sir Alex Ferguson rarely, if ever, had anyone mess with the way in which he wanted to run his dressing room, and it’s evident that ten Hag is cut from the same cloth.

If Sancho still has a career at Old Trafford after this, it will be a minor miracle.