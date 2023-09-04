Journalist claims Leeds player snubbed fans after final whistle on Saturday

Willy Gnonto reportedly snubbed the chance to thank fans in attendance during Saturday afternoon’s Championship game at Elland Road between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday.

That’s according to Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post, who claims the Italy international, who played in last weekend’s 0-0 draw, didn’t thank fans like his teammates and instead headed straight down the tunnel.

Gnonto, 19, was continually linked with a transfer away from Elland Road during the summer transfer window.

And despite reportedly refusing to train, the Italian teenager failed to force a move away from Yorkshire and has now been forced to continue in white.

However, that could all change once the January transfer window opens at the start of next year.