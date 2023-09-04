6 free agents Leeds United could still sign to improve the squad

Leeds United could reportedly still be set to swoop for some free agents to strengthen this squad even after the transfer window closed.

The Whites were relegated last season and Daniel Farke has a difficult job on his hands at Elland Road, but Football League World have reported on six free agents who could be on their agenda.

Tanguy Coulibaly is one name mentioned as an option for Leeds, while there also more proven Premier League players like Andre Ayew, Andros Townsend and Andros Townsend.

Leeds could also supposedly turn to Tom Rogic and Mounir Chouiar.

