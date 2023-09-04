Manchester City star explains decision to snub transfer away this summer

Manchester City
Posted by

Kyle Walker has opened up on his decision to remain at Manchester City this summer.

Journalist Sam Lee of The Athletic reported on Walker’s decision to stay with Manchester City ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The England international was heavily linked with a move away, after verbally agreeing a move to the Bundesliga, with the German champions Bayern Munich. The England international himself said the deal was close, in an interview after City’s 5-1 win over Fulham on Saturday.

His quotes about staying at City stated: “Why should I walk away if I am going to get enough game time that’s right for me? That’s all I want. I want to play football I love the game and want to play, whether that’s here, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Championship. I still want to play because to stay at home with the kids would be hard work!”

Walker is now set to sign a new deal with Manchester City, and since Ilkay Gundogan left the club this summer and the injury to Kevin De Bruyne, he has been given the captain’s armband by Pep Guardiola, showing his trust in the 33-year-old.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Eddie Howe urged to make one or two Newcastle changes immediately
“How is this guy still playing?” – Ferdinand thinks Man Utd duo will be fuming at Ten Hag for still picking Antony
Cambridge United vs Reading: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Walker played a key role for City as they won the treble last season and it’s certainly easy to imagine he could’ve had a hugely positive impact at Bayern, who let Benjamin Pavard leave for Inter Milan, meaning there was a gap to fill in their defence.

More Stories Kyle Walker

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.