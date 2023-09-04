New evidence emerges in domestic abuse allegations against Manchester United’s Antony

New evidence has reportedly emerged in the domestic abuse allegations being made against Manchester United winger Antony by the Brazilian player’s former partner.

It had previously been reported that Antony’s ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin was preparing to file a report with UK police, and it seems some of the new evidence has emerged.

See this tweet below from Brazilian media, which shows incriminating WhatsApp chats that seem to show threatening messages from Antony, as well as alleged images of Cavallin with wounds on her head and hands…

It seems this story is not going away, though it remains to be seen what legal action will eventually end up being taken.

Mason Greenwood, another United player, was also facing very serious accusations against him before the charges were dropped.

The former Red Devils forward has just left the club for a loan move to Getafe and seems unlikely to play for MUFC ever again.

