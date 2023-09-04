Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has hit out at Jadon Sancho for his petulant attack on Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag.

The England international was surprisingly left out of the Man Utd squad for the trip to take on Arsenal in yesterday’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

When asked about Sancho’s absence in his post-match press conference, Ten Hag pulled no punches, insisting that the 23-year-old had not trained well enough to be involved for the trip to the Emirates Stadium.

Sancho then released a statement via social media insisting that United fans shouldn’t believe what they read, essentially accusing Ten Hag of lying about his reasons for dropping him.

It’s fair to say Foster wasn’t at all impressed with Sancho’s reaction…

"If Sir Alex Ferguson is the manager, and Jadon Sancho does this, he's never allowed back in again!" ?@BenFoster and @markgoldbridge discuss the Jadon Sancho drama, and what will happen as a result. #mufc Will Sancho play again? ? pic.twitter.com/9Uc1iUesis — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) September 4, 2023

Foster says Sancho would never have survived at United under Sir Alex Ferguson, and accused him of being overly emotional and causing a media storm as a result of his poor attitude.

Ten Hag may well be proven wrong on Sancho, but as the manager of the club he is surely entitled to ask for more from his players without being accused of anything more sinister than that.