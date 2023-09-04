Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides transfer update on Manchester United duo

CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood in today’s Substack piece.

Both players face uncertain futures at Old Trafford for very different reasons, and it seems Romano doesn’t have much insight at the moment into what the club will decide to do with Greenwood once his loan spell at Getafe comes to an end.

It’s hard to imagine Greenwood having much of a chance of playing again for Man Utd after the extremely serious nature of his previous suspension, but at the same time it’s intriguing to note that the club haven’t cut ties with him completely.

Discussing the Greenwood situation, Romano said: “It’s hard to bee sure of anything because in football one year is like ten years in normal life. At the moment, Man United believe loan move is the best choice for Greenwood and he wants to show his best skills again.

“Then we will see next season, there’s absolutely nothing planned or decided now. We will have to wait and see in 2024, as it’s impossible to predict now.”

On Maguire, Romano added that it looks like the England international still has a role to play in Erik ten Hag’s squad, as seen when he came on for the injured Lisandro Martinez against Arsenal yesterday.

He added: “Maguire ended up staying because it was the best choice for all parties, Man United didn’t want to let him go at that late stage of the window. We will see what happens in December, but at the moment Maguire is prepared to fight for his place and Erik ten Hag trusts him.”