Man United & Jadon Sancho will hold talks this week over situation which has been “tense” for some time

Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into Jadon Sancho’s situation at Manchester United, which has apparently been “tense” for some time now.

The England international has yet to show anything like his best form for Man Utd since his move from Borussia Dortmund just over two years ago, and he was left out of Erik ten Hag’s squad to take on Arsenal yesterday.

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag claimed that Sancho’s form in training was behind his absence, with the player then responding by releasing a statement of his own that made it clear he feels as though there is something else behind the Dutch manager’s thinking.

Romano now says talks will take place this week, so we’ll soon get an idea of how this situation is going to evolve…

Sancho is clearly a player with great potential, but he’s surely at risk of wasting his career at this point, even though we obviously don’t know the truth about everything going on behind the scenes at United.

Still, if a manager like Ten Hag wants more from one of his players in training, Sancho would surely do well to take that on board rather than issuing petulant replies on social media.