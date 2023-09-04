Manchester United saw three points slip away from them in the final minutes at the Emirates, with late drama.

In the 89th minute of the game, Manchester United would’ve thought they were leading 2-1 and about to steal three points away from home at the Emirates. However VAR ruled out the goal for Garnacho, and instead Arsenal managed to take all three points, with late added time goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus.

Read on for our United player ratings as we take a look at what went well, and what needs to improve for United…

Andre Onana – 5 – Despite conceding three goals, Onana is very important for United when building up play from the back, becoming an extra man in possession and using his passing range. This was United’s game plan to draw Arsenal’s press and play around it, however Arsenal quickly cottoned on to this, and adjusted into a mid block/half press really well, which stunted the first phase progression of United.

Diogo Dalot – 6.5 – Dalot was probably United’s best player, and he defended Saka really well on the flank, keeping the Arsenal star relatively quiet throughout. His mistake late in the game for the Gabriel Jesus goal came from United pushing high and going for the equaliser late in the game, and therefore didn’t reflect his entire performance.

Lisandro Martinez – 6 – Was dealing with Arsenal’s central threat (Eddie Nketiah) very well in the first half and start of the second half, however a tactical foul which resulted in a yellow card also resulted in an injury, which saw him removed in the 67th minute. Martinez was also important in United’s build up structure along with Onana.

Victor Lindelof – 6 – Also dealt with Nketiah and the central threat from Arsenal well, and contributed to the first phase build up patterns well. However having also been booked in the second half, Lindelöf was removed in the 84th minute.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 6 – Wan-Bissaka was up against it all game long dealing with Martinelli, who had the beating of him on this occasion. He also lost the ball in dangerous areas on multiple occasions, which allowed Arsenal to break on a disjointed United defence.

Casemiro – 5.5 – Was an important piece of United’s initial build up plan, forming a diamond with Onana, Martinez and Lindelöf, however once Arsenal figured out United wanted to draw the press in and then go direct within 1 or 2 passes to the attacking phase, they dropped off into a mid block/half press and Casemiro was stunted by this and became ineffective in the build up strategy.

Christian Eriksen – 6 – Got the assist for Marcus Rashford’s goal, and started to drop deeper when Arsenal adopted a half press which saw him take more build up responsibility to get United out. However was quite slow in defensive transitions, especially for the Odegaard goal.

Bruno Fernandes – 6 – Played four key passes and looked the most likely to create something for United, but the captain seemed to grow frustrated as the game went on, which is the opposite of what you want from the captain in a big game.

Marcus Rashford – 6 – His goal boosts his rating, as he scored a trademark goal cutting inside from the left on his right foot. However on a few occasions, his decision making on counter attacks was too slow, and cost United good chances to create something.

Antony – 5.5 – Grew frustrated in the game, as the ball wasn’t coming out wide quickly enough, and this showed when he eventually did get the ball, as he looked to get in the game and lost the ball 15 times for United.

Anthony Martial – 4 – Arsenal found it easy to deal with Martial, and he barely got into the game, seemed to slow down a few counter attacks instead of using his speed to be direct, and was subbed off in the 67th minute due to his ineffectiveness in this game.

Sub (Rasmus Hojlund) – 7 – The positive to take for United was the impressive cameo of debutant Rasmus Hojlund, He instantly made the Arsenal defenders account for him, holding up the ball well and becoming the focal point for United’s attacks. Excellent centre forward play for Garnacho’s disallowed goal too, which was marginally offside.

Remaining subs: Harry Maguire 5, Jonny Evans 5, Alejandro Garnacho 5.5.