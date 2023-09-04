Gary Neville issues warning over new Man United signing after difficult debut vs Arsenal

Manchester United legend Gary Neville issued a word of warning to new signing Rasmus Hojlund after a difficult debut in the Premier League as the Red Devils were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal.

The highly-rated young Denmark international joined Man Utd from Atalanta this summer, and he cost big money for a relatively unproven player, which adds pressure.

Neville was impressed by Hojlund’s debut, but cautioned that fans need to give the 20-year-old time to settle in, because he’s coming in at a very young age to a big club for big money to play an important role in the team.

It looks like Hojlund already gives United something they couldn’t get from the likes of Anthony Martial up front, but he learned a harsh lesson on his first Premier League outing, with Neville pointing out that you can do almost everything right at this level but still be punished if little things don’t go your way late on.

See the video clip above for Neville’s comments in full.