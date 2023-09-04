Newcastle United defender Isaac Hayden is reportedly set to leave the club even though the transfer deadline has now passed.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Hayden will be cleared to complete a loan move to Standard Liege.

Hayden also came close to other moves this summer, with Luton Town and Sheffield Wednesday among those in the frame for his signature.

However, those couldn’t come to pass, and now it seems the 28-year-old will be heading off for a spell in Belgium instead.

Reports suggest this will be done imminently, with the Englishman moving on a loan deal that won’t include an option to buy.