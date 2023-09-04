“Ronaldo all over again” – Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag told he “needs to look at himself” over Jadon Sancho decision

Piers Morgan has hit out at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for leaving Jadon Sancho out of his squad for the Arsenal game and then criticising his performances in training afterwards.

Sancho was quick to issue a response in a statement on social media, strongly suggesting he didn’t agree at all with Ten Hag’s claims about the way he’d been training.

It seems Morgan has some sympathy with Sancho, as he spoke to talkSPORT about the issue, heavily criticising Ten Hag, who he also blamed for his poor handling of Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure last season.

Morgan says Ten Hag needs to accept some responsibility if he keeps on having problems with his players, suggesting this Sancho row is just a repeat of the whole Ronaldo row almost a year ago.

“There is something inherently wrong with United, and if you look back to my interview with Cristiano Ronaldo, pretty much everything he said about Manchester United, the club, structure, Ten Hag, all of those chickens have come home to roost,” Morgan said.

“Everything he said was right, and I think if you look at the issue with Jadon Sancho, then this is Ronaldo all over again.

“Him [Ten Hag] going public and criticising players. Players deeming he is being misleading about them, and then having to go public themselves.

“It comes a point when Ten Hag needs to look at himself.”

Morgan also hit out at the Dutch tactician for being out of his depth in such a big job.

“Somebody tweeted a stat that under Ten Hag, United have not beaten a single top-half team away from home since Ten Hag took over as Manchester United manager,” he said.

“I think they guy, if he played the game with the team he talks, he would be the best manager in the world.

“I just think he is completely out of his depth, I think it is a poor United side, I think they competed for bits of the game yesterday, but in the end Arsenal were a comfortably better team.

“More importantly, I think the way Arsenal is now run, is a template for where United fans would want their team to be.”