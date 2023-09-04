Pundit delivers harsh but fair assessment of Man United under Erik ten Hag

In an interview on talkSPORT, Simon Jordan delivered his assessment on Manchester United’s management under Erik ten Hag.

He begins his argument by making the point that nobody, including Manchester United fans, believe that they will get close to overtaking Manchester City in the near future, which is awful considering the stature of Manchester United as a Football club.

Jordan also waved off the notion of the Glazers being the issue, and spoke on the fact that the players are underperforming, the management staff isn’t doing their job and recruitment policy is wrong. This led on to criticism of Jadon Sancho coming out with a statement, where Jordan stated “I wouldn’t mind Jadon Sancho talking if he had a body of work, to support any sort of pushback”.

"The management isn't doing its job!" ? ? "Elite means you're one of a kind. He's capable, but he's not best in class for Utd!" Simon Jordan argues #MUFC should have a better manager than Ten Hag. ???

He then went on to define his interpretation of the word “elite” and discussed where he would rank Erik ten Hag amongst other managers, where he placed him in the category under the elite, such as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

Jordan’s definition of “elite” was that “you are one of a kind” and “you achieve something no one else can achieve”. When asked if he believed Erik ten Hag was “best in class”, he responded “No I don’t think so, I think he is a very capable and a very good manager”.

Given the position of Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club, is this criticism slightly unjust after delivering a trophy to Old Trafford in his first campaign at the club?