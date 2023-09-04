Sevilla have officially announced Sergio Ramos as their newest signing.

The experienced centre-back, who became a free agent after leaving PSG at the end of last season, has rejoined his former club 18 years after departing.

Set for a return to La Liga following his trophy-littered 16 years with Real Madrid, Ramos, 37, according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia’s Pro League.

Romano claims Ramos, who has accepted a salary worth €1,000,000 (£860,000), snubbed the chance to earn 15 times that in the Middle East.