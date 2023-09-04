Sevilla have officially announced Sergio Ramos as their newest signing.
The experienced centre-back, who became a free agent after leaving PSG at the end of last season, has rejoined his former club 18 years after departing.
? @SergioRamos vuelve a casa. ???#WeareSevilla pic.twitter.com/eeJ0l40fFM
— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) September 4, 2023
Set for a return to La Liga following his trophy-littered 16 years with Real Madrid, Ramos, 37, according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia’s Pro League.
Romano claims Ramos, who has accepted a salary worth €1,000,000 (£860,000), snubbed the chance to earn 15 times that in the Middle East.
Sergio Ramos, unveiled as new Sevilla player on salary bit higher than €1m net — almost 15 times less than he’d have earned in Saudi. ????? #SevillaFC pic.twitter.com/gc1dJoVc9j
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 4, 2023