The reason why Donny van de Beek failed to secure a summer switch away from Man United has emerged

Erik ten Hag is likely to have been delighted with his incoming transfers over the summer at Man United, but perhaps not so with his outgoings given that the likes of Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire all still remain in situ.

Though the Dutchman isn’t believed to have come out and explicitly told any of the trio that they have to move, actions speak louder than words in this case.

It’s a perfect man-management ploy because he is still dangling a carrot, however small, to suggest that there is a way back into the first team if there are injuries and if the preparation and desire are correct.

The reality is that all three arguably don’t have a future at the club and the sooner that there’s an acceptable offer for the players, the better.

For van de Beek, it was thought he was on the verge of a switch to Real Sociedad, but that never materialised.

Now it has come to light that he was offered a deal by French Ligue Un side, Lorient, but his arrogance and general attitude towards a move scuppered any hopes according to L’Equipe (subscription required).

It’s believed that the player’s representatives the contacted Lorient on deadline day to discuss a move, however, the club weren’t interested because of how dismissive he was over the switch – which had been agreed with Man United – earlier in the window.