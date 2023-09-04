Transfer News (LIVE) Sancho to hold talks with Man United, Leeds interested in free agents

CaughtOffside Live Blog

This page will update live with the latest relevant news, no need to refresh the page!

12:00 Isaac Hayden set to leave Newcastle

Isaac Hayden is reportedly set to leave Newcastle on loan.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Hayden looks set to join Standard Liege on loan.

Leeds reportedly could still swoop for some free agents, to improve their squad for the current campaign.

Some of the names include, Tanguy Coulibaly, Andre Ayew, Andros Townsend, Tom Rogic and Mounir Chouiar.

11:14 Jaidon Anthony was eager to move

Daniel Farke praises Jaidon Anthony, who he believes will be a key player for Leeds this season.

10:03 Sancho to hold talks with United

United winger Jadon Sancho is set to hold talks this week with Manchester United, as his situation has apparently been tense for some time now.

Lets see how this one evolves in the next week or so.