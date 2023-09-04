Video: Alan Stubbs says Newcastle signing has to improve

It hasn’t been the best start to the 2023/24 Premier League season for Newcastle United, and former professional footballer, Alan Stubbs, has picked out one Magpies summer signing as needing to work a little bit harder.

After Eddie Howe’s side lost against Brighton and Hove Albion, their third defeat of the season already, it left them nine points off of table-topping Man City.

There’s clearly lots of room for improvement, and Stubbs suggested that Anthony Gordon needs to be showing more for his manager.

“He’s (Gordon) got electric pace, I always remember going back to the [Liverpool] derby, when he was at Everton and he scared the life out of Trent Alexander-Arnold in that game,” he said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

“In terms of Everton, the way they played, they played them on the counter because really that was the only way they could play against Liverpool.

“He had a number of opportunities in that game where he caused Liverpool big problems. I think his start to life at Newcastle was a bit slow, he’s had a couple of run-ins with the manager where he’s been left out of the team.

“And then he’s started the season and I think he still needs to add a lot more to his game. I think his final product is not where it should be, I think his decision-making needs to improve. But the one thing that he does, his pace scares defenders.”

Pictures courtesy of No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast