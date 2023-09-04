Even after his LAFC side had just been defeated 3-1 by Inter Miami, Giorgio Chiellini couldn’t wait to get his daughter a picture with Lionel Messi.

The Italian and Argentinian have enjoyed some epic battles over the years, and the respect between the pair after the game was obvious as they warmly embraced.

More Stories / Latest News Video: “Get off the fence” – Richard Keys slams ex-Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson for Glazer family stance One surprise stat looks a major concern for Arsenal despite thrilling 3-1 win over Manchester United Video: Micah Richards squares up to fan following alleged assault on Roy Keane after Arsenal v Man United game

Asking if he could get a picture of his daughter with Messi, it was clear that Chiellini himself was just as excited as his offspring, and it made for a wonderful family moment.

?? Chiellini ? Messi ?? pic.twitter.com/hRiRoGFW5C — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

Pictures from MLS