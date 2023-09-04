Video: Chiellini’s daughter is delighted to meet Messi after Inter Miami take down LAFC

Inter Miami
Even after his LAFC side had just been defeated 3-1 by Inter Miami, Giorgio Chiellini couldn’t wait to get his daughter a picture with Lionel Messi.

The Italian and Argentinian have enjoyed some epic battles over the years, and the respect between the pair after the game was obvious as they warmly embraced.

Asking if he could get a picture of his daughter with Messi, it was clear that Chiellini himself was just as excited as his offspring, and it made for a wonderful family moment.

